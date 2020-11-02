NFL rumors: 49ers' George Kittle out eight weeks with foot fracture

Report: 49ers star Kittle out eight weeks with foot fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The hits just keep coming to the 49ers' nightmare season. The latest is to star tight end George Kittle.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that a MRI revealed Kittle fractured his foot Sunday in the 49ers' 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He will be out an extended period, and it could be a long time until the 49ers have Kittle back on the field.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added Kittle is expected to miss eight weeks, which could keep the tight end out for the rest of the season.

Sources: #49ers star TE George Kittle has a small fracture in his foot that was revealed while doing further testing and will miss extended time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

This comes after Schefter also reported quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be out indefinitely after aggravating his high ankle sprain Sunday.

Kittle is the 49ers' best player and perhaps their most important, even ahead of Garoppolo. He's not just the best tight end in the NFL, he's one of the best players in football as a true unicorn. There's no better combination of dominant blocker and unstoppable with the ball in his hands than Kittle right now.

And that's exactly why the 49ers handed him a historic contract. Kittle signed a five-year contract extension with the 49ers in August worth up to $75 million. The 27-year-old set the single-season receiving record for a tight end in 2018 and followed that up by being named First-Team All-Pro last season despite missing two games.

Kittle missed two games earlier this season with sprained knee. He has 37 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns this season in just six games. As the emotional heartbeat to the 49ers, this is yet another huge loss in an ugly season that nobody could have expected.

