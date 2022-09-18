NFL rumors: 49ers’ George Kittle a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

Report: George Kittle a game-time decision vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers may not have one of their top weapons for the second straight week to start the 2022 NFL season.

Tight end George Kittle is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Earlier on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kittle is not expected to play on Sunday due to a groin injury that also kept him out of the 49ers’ Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears.

49ersâ€™ TE George Kittle, questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Kittle made a return to practice on Friday as a limited participant, opening up the possibility that he could give it a go at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle “looked awesome” on the practice field and seemed encouraged by Kittle’s progress.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is set for 1:05 p.m. PT, so expect an official ruling on Kittle in the hour or two leading up to the game.