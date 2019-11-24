NFL rumors: 49ers' George Kittle, Deebo Samuel expected to play vs. Packers

On Thursday, tight end George Kittle vehemently insisted he didn't want to miss Sunday night's "massive" game between the 49ers and Packers at Levi's Stadium. On the eve of the highly anticipated NFC matchup, it's sounding like he won't have to.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Kittle -- who had been listed as questionable -- is expected to play against Green Bay, citing a source. The same goes for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

49ers' TE George Kittle, listed as questionable with ankle and knee injuries, is expected to play tonight against the Packers, per source. WR Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, also is expected to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019

Kittle has sat out each of the 49ers' last two games with knee and ankle injuries, over which the team suffered its only loss of the season thus far. He is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target, as evidenced by his team-leading 46 receptions for 541 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel came out of San Francisco's Week 11 win over the Cardinals with an injured shoulder after becoming the first rookie in franchise history since the AFL-NFL merger to register at least eight grabs and 100 receiving yards in consecutive games. He was named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week for his efforts, and like Kittle, returned to a limited practice Thursday.

With both Kittle and Samuel expected to play, that should be a big boost to the 49ers' offensive attack. They'll likely need it, too, with Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline.

