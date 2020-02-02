NFL rumors: 49ers extend coveted assistant Mike LaFleur's contract

Mike LaFleur reportedly is sticking around in Santa Clara.

LaFleur signed a contract extension with the 49ers to remain their passing game coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported hours before Super Bowl LIV, citing a league source. Schefter didn't clarify how long LaFleur's extension is.

49ers' passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was working on an expiring contract and had been wanted in Green Bay to join his brother Matt, signed a contract extension this postseason with SF, per league source. Now LaFleur isn't going anywhere; he's remaining with 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020

The Cleveland Browns reportedly were interested in hiring LaFleur -- or 49ers run game coordinator -- Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, but the Browns reportedly hired former Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt to that position last week. It's unclear if Van Pelt or Stefanski will call plays for the Browns in 2020, but the 49ers reportedly were "unlikely" to allow LaFleur to go to Cleveland.

The 49ers previously didn't allow LaFleur to interview for the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator position as he wouldn't have called plays under Mike LaFleur, his brother and Green Bay's coach.

"I have so much respect for [49ers coach Kyle Shanahan]," LaFleur said of not joining the Packers on The 49ers Insider Podcast in November. "I love being here. I love working here. I love living in this area. It was really a non-story for me."

LaFleur has coached under Shanahan with the Browns, Atlanta Falcons and now with the 49ers.

Shanahan himself reportedly is in line for an extension this summer. If LaFleur isn't promoted to a play-calling coordinator position elsewhere, he could continue to work with Shanahan for some time.

