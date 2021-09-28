NFL rumors: 49ers expected to sign Buster Skrine to contract

Report: 49ers expected to sign DB Skrine with Williams out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers again are going bargain hunting as they deal with injuries to key players.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported Tuesday, citing a source, that following an injury to nickelback K'Waun Williams, the 49ers are expected to sign veteran nickel Buster Skrine.

Skrine, 32, last played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears last season. He appeared in 12 games for the Bears in 2020, recording 66 tackles -- his most since 2014 -- three passes defensed and forced one fumble.

The 10-year veteran has played for three teams: The Bears, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Skrine has averaged 58 tackles and 8.5 passes defensed per season.

Williams, 30, only played six defensive snaps in the 49ers' 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers before exiting early with a strained calf. He has just six tackles and one QB hit this season through three games.

The 49ers' nickelback was one of two defensive backs injured in the loss. Josh Norman left in the second quarter with a lung contusion.

