NFL rumors: 49ers expected to have interest in Bobby Wagner

Report: 49ers expected to have interest in ex-Seahawk Wagner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks are hitting the full reset button after trading Russell Wilson on Tuesday, and the 49ers reportedly could be looking to benefit from the happenings in the Pacific Northwest.

Shortly after trading Wilson on Tuesday, the Seahawks released Bobby Wagner and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the 49ers are one of the teams expected to be interested in the veteran linebacker.

Could former #Seahawks LB and new free agent Bobby Wagner end up back in the division? pic.twitter.com/86ElindQP7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Wagner has been one of, if not the best linebacker in football over the past eight seasons.

The 31-year-old has been named an All-Pro in each of the past eight seasons, including six first-team selections. Wagner hasn't shown any sign of dropping, recording a career-high 170 combined tackles in 16 games last season.

San Francisco already has a stud middle linebacker in Fred Warner, so adding a Wagner would be more of a luxury than a necessity.

The 49ers are no stranger to adding defensive stars from their division rival.

San Francisco signed cornerback Richard Sherman prior to the 2018 season and he gave the 49ers three solid seasons in the Bay.

Wagner won't be at the top of the 49ers' free agency wishlist, but it won't be surprising to see San Francisco make a run at him to further bolster their linebacking corps.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast