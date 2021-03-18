NFL rumors: 49ers can exit Trent Williams' contract after three years

Report: 49ers can exit Williams' contract after three years originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers broke the bank for Trent Williams ... right? Yes, and no.

Williams is back with the 49ers after agreeing to a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract on Wednesday, taking care of priority No. 1. However, details emerged Thursday morning that further explain Williams' contract. It essentially is two three-year deals.

The 49ers can get out of Williams' massive contract after three years. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero broke it down.

#49ers LT Trent Williams' six-year, $138.06 million deal is actually two deals: three years, $60.75 million to start, and a three-year, $77.31M option the club can exercise by April 1, 2023. If exercised, Williams' 2023 pay becomes mostly guaranteed. He gets $32.4M in Year 1. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

This is yet another great example of the genius executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe brings to the 49ers. The 49ers knew they had to bring back Williams to have a successful offseason, and the structure of the contract makes much more sense for a 32-year-old left tackle.

Williams missed the entire 2019 season, and returned to play at an elite level last year in his first season as a 49er. He was named to his eighth straight Pro Bowl and was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded left tackle. It's easy to see him sustaining his dominant play for years to come.

But Williams has missed time to injury the last seven straight seasons. The last time he played all 16 games was the 2013 season.

Bringing back Williams is a major win for the 49ers, as is his contract.

