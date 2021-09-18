NFL rumors: 49ers' Dre Greenlaw fined for wave during pick-six

Report: 49ers LB Greenlaw fined for wave during pick-six originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dre Greenlaw's 39-yard interception return touchdown in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions already impacted his health, and it now will be making his wallets a bit lighter as well. Greenlaw was fined $5,169 for his wave toward Lions defenders as he ran back Jared Goff's pass, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning citing league sources.

Quite a pick-6 for #49ers LB Dre Greenlaw last week. He was fined $5,169 for unsportsmanlike conduct for waving goodbye to the #Lions on his TD… and tore his groin and underwent core muscle surgery (which was successful). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2021

PICK SIX ... wave goodbye, Dre 👋 pic.twitter.com/auQufi4qUT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

Greenlaw also aggravated a core muscle injury on the play that he had been dealing with for some time, and was officially placed on injured reserve by the 49ers earlier Saturday morning as he opted to have surgery.

The third-year linebacker will be eligible to return to the lineup after a minimum of three weeks on IR, but his timeline for recovery from the surgery is about four to six weeks.

Greenlaw won't soon forget his first career NFL touchdown, but he likely will avoid any kind of hand signals toward his opponents, as the league clearly is cracking down on any form of taunting.

