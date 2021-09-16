NFL rumors: 49ers' Dre Greenlaw to have surgery, out several weeks

Report: 49ers' Greenlaw to have surgery, out several weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The hits just keep coming.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Thursday, citing a source, that 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw will undergo a procedure and is expected to miss the next four to six weeks.

It’s believed to be a 4-6 week injury for Greenlaw, per source. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 16, 2021

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport later reported Greenlaw will miss six to eight weeks.

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw will see @DrWilliamMeyers today and plans to have surgery either today or tomorrow, source said. He’s out 6-8 weeks after the core muscle procedure. https://t.co/uCmtgIALgQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2021

Greenlaw injured his groin in the 49ers' 41-33 Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions. He was not seen Thursday on the practice field.

The 24-year-old linebacker made his presence felt in the season opener, finishing with six tackles and a key pick-six in the win.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Greenlaw combined for 178 tackles his first two seasons with the 49ers, including 10 tackles for loss.

Azeez Al-Shaair will step in for Greenlaw as the 49ers' weakside linebacker, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is expected to start at strongside linebacker.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast