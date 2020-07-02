NFL rumors: 49ers have discussed Raheem Mostert, Kendrick Bourne extensions

As the 49ers and George Kittle try to iron out what is sure to be a massive contract extension, the reigning NFC champions also are looking at giving extensions to two other offensive pieces.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Wednesday that "extensions for Raheem Mostert and Kendrick Bourne have been discussed."

Mostert is signed through 2021, but he is in line for a pay raise after the 2019 campaign he had. Mostert evolved into one of the 49ers' key offensive options throughout the season and ended up leading the team in rushing with 772 yards. Mostert, of course, exploded in the NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 win.

With Matt Breida now a member of the Miami Dolphins and Jerick McKinnon's health still a question mark, Mostert will enter the season as the No. 1 back and a focal point of an offense that is laser-focused on getting back to the Super Bowl and finishing the job.

As for Bourne, he was tendered this offseason as a restricted free agent, and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Originally undrafted out of Eastern Washington, the 49ers gave Bourne a chance to make it at the NFL level and he has improved every season of his young career. Last season, Bourne caught a career-high five touchdown passes and caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown during the 49ers' playoff run.

Bourne has been working hard this offseason in San Jose, with picture and video flooding social media to show that he plans to take another leap in 2020.

At just 24 years old, Bourne's football still is ahead of him and the 49ers would like to keep him in the pattern for the foreseeable future.

