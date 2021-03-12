NFL rumors: 49ers didn't call Panthers about Teddy Bridgewater

Report: 49ers didn't actually call Panthers about Bridgewater originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport on Friday conflicted a recent report about the 49ers and Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Rapoport said the 49ers, in fact, did not call the Panthers about potentially acquiring Bridgewater after all.

“Turns out the 49ers didn’t call the Panthers about Teddy Bridgewater, but if he was available, that would be an interesting option as well,” Rapoport said Friday on KNBR.

The Athletic’s Joe Person said the preliminary communication happened between the two teams, but Rapoport doubled down that it didn't happen.

“Did not call, did not call,” Rapoport said. “I’m sure they have some interest if he’s released, but they did not call the Panthers about it.”

The Panthers reportedly are looking for an upgrade from Bridgewater after head coach Matt Rhule said the 2015 Pro Bowl quarterback needs to have a great offseason. They clearly are looking at other options and could consider a QB with their first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall), even though Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract in March of last year.

The 28-year-old would still have interest from other teams should he get released, and Person did say the 49ers’ interest would be as a backup option. For now, the 49ers have Josh Johnson and Josh Rosen as the only quarterbacks currently under contract.

C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens are set to become free agents this offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers still has a big question mark around it, especially after being riddled with injuries. Despite being a very winning quarterback for San Francisco, he’s subject to countless rumors. They persist even after Matthew Stafford, who was rumored to be tied to the 49ers, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in January.

Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made it clear they see Jimmy G as their quarterback in 2021, and it sounds like Rapoport feels the same way.

At least, if nothing crazy happens.

