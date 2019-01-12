NFL rumors: 49ers denied Broncos permission to interview QB coach originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan must really like his quarterbacks coach, Rich Scangarello.

The Broncos wanted to interview Scangarello to be their offensive coordinator, but the 49ers denied that request, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Scangarello has been the 49ers' quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons. In 2015, while Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Scangarello served as the offensive quality control coach.

It's unusual for a team to block a position coach from interviewing for a job that would constitute a promotion.

But it's possible that Scangarello's work with backups C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens increased his value to the 49ers, and Shanahan didn't want to lose him. It's possible a promotion or an increase in responsibilities are in order for Scangarello.

The Broncos just hired beloved former 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their new head coach and are looking to fill out his coaching staff. They too must have liked the work that Scangarello did with the 49ers quarterbacks this past season.