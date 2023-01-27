NFL rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans emerges as Texans' top head-coach candidate

Report: Ryans emerges as Texans' top head-coach candidate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's likely no surprise to the 49ers Faithful, but their team's stellar defensive coordinator reportedly is the favorite to land a head-coaching vacancy for yet another NFL team.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Houston Texans' coaching position. After already interviewing with the team that drafted him once last week, Ryans is expected to meet with the Texans for a second interview sometime after San Francisco's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per Rapoport.

The news comes just one day after 9 News Denver reported Ryans is the Denver Broncos' "top choice" for their own coaching job. Ryans interviewed with the Broncos last Thursday, before San Francisco defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

The Texans requested permission to interview Ryans for their open position earlier this month after firing Lovie Smith, who served as their coach for just one season.

Ryans reportedly will be picky in choosing where -- and if -- he takes on a head-coaching role, though the Texans would make a lot of sense.

The former NFL linebacker played six seasons in Houston from 2006 to 2011, where he was named to two Pro Bowls (2007, '09) and also earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006.

During the 2022 NFL season, Ryans led a 49ers' defense that was the top unit in the league, making teams' interest in the coordinator for a second straight year more than warranted. Ryans interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ head-coaching position following last season, but he declined a second interview. The 38-year-old also was in the running to fill the Las Vegas Raiders’ vacancy last year before the team hired Josh McDaniels.

While Ryans certainly is focused on the 49ers' current task at hand -- beating the Eagles and then winning the Super Bowl -- it looks like the 38-year-old can add another appointment to his busy postseason calendar.

