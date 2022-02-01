NFL rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans turns down second Vikings interview

Report: Ryans turns down second interview with Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that DeMeco Ryans might be sticking around the Bay Area next season.

The 49ers' first-year defensive coordinator turned down a second interview for the head coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night, citing a source.







San Francisco's defense ranked sixth in passing, seventh in rushing and 10th in total points allowed, improving each week throughout their deep playoff run that ended in an NFC Championship Game loss on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Ryans replaced former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who took the head coaching job with the New York Jets prior to the 2021 NFL season.

The rookie coordinator stepped in and the defense hardly missed a beat, making Ryans one of the most popular candidates as many teams look to fill head coaching vacancies. For now, the 37-year-old appears to be sticking around with the 49ers.

