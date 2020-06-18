49ers' Deebo Samuel breaks foot during team's recent Nashville workout

The 49ers' receiving corps just was dealt a major blow.

Potential No. 1 wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot during a workout with 49ers teammates in Nashville, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot on Tuesday during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville and will be having surgery today, I'm told. It is a Jones fracture, and he should be able to be on the field early in the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020

Samuel himself later confirmed the injury.

Deebo Samuel updates fans on IG after breaking his foot during workouts in Nashville with his #49ers teammates pic.twitter.com/X5p0joPgqN — Alex Didion (@alexdidion_) June 18, 2020

Deebo drove out to meet a legion of his teammates in Nashville last week, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Rapoport says the second-year wideout will be having surgery on Thursday.

The #49ers standout, who became their go-to WR late in the season and in the playoffs, was primed for a huge 2020. He's having surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson today and should return within 12-16 weeks. Plenty of time to make an impact, assuming a full recovery. https://t.co/FiAQLhtip2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020

Samuel had a breakout rookie season with San Francisco, catching 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Kyle Shanahan also found success utilizing Samuel as a runner, as the South Carolina product rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Rapoport predicts Samuel will be back within 12-16 weeks, which would have him returning somewhere around mid-to-late September. 14 weeks from today would put a potential target date at Sept. 24, four days before the 49ers are scheduled to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

2020 first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk likely will end up being more of a factor in the passing game early in the season, especially if Samuel's absence extends into the regular season.

