49ers' Deebo Samuel breaks foot during team's recent Nashville workout

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

The 49ers' receiving corps just was dealt a major blow.

Potential No. 1 wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot during a workout with 49ers teammates in Nashville, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon.

Samuel himself later confirmed the injury.

Deebo drove out to meet a legion of his teammates in Nashville last week, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Rapoport says the second-year wideout will be having surgery on Thursday.

Samuel had a breakout rookie season with San Francisco, catching 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Kyle Shanahan also found success utilizing Samuel as a runner, as the South Carolina product rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Rapoport predicts Samuel will be back within 12-16 weeks, which would have him returning somewhere around mid-to-late September. 14 weeks from today would put a potential target date at Sept. 24, four days before the 49ers are scheduled to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

2020 first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk likely will end up being more of a factor in the passing game early in the season, especially if Samuel's absence extends into the regular season.

