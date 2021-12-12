NFL Rumors: 49ers' Deebo Samuel to play vs. Bengals in Week 14

Report: Deebo will play for 49ers vs. Bengals on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will have their best offensive weapon on hand for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to play in San Francisco's Week 14 matchup against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, will play vs. the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

Samuel missed the 49ers' Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining a groin injury in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Feeling kind of good,” Samuel told reporters Friday. “Been working all week long. Playing it day-by-day and that’s what we will continue to do until Sunday.

“It’s kind of frustrating being injured, knowing that what you bring to the team. Watching the game - it was probably one of the craziest games I’ve ever watched just sitting at home. It was back and forth all game.”

The 49ers' offense struggled without their multi-faceted wide receiver last week and will help provide quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with a complete arsenal of weapons in the passing game.

With rookie running back Elijah Mitchell ruled out for Sunday's game, Samuel's return might benefit the 49ers on the ground as well.

