Robert Saleh was passed up for NFL head coaching jobs, and now he's passing up the chance to interview for a college head coaching job.

Michigan State wanted to interview the 49ers' defensive coordinator for their vacant head coaching job, but Saleh told the school he was staying with Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, citing sources.

Michigan State requested an interview with #49ers DC Robert Saleh for its head coaching job, sources say, but Saleh informed school officials today he plans on staying in San Francisco. Feels he has unfinished business. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Michigan State is in need of a new head coach after Mark Dantonio surprisingly retired earlier this week.

As Pelissero noted, Saleh and the 49ers have "unfinished business" after they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV last Sunday.

Saleh was in the running to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but they went with Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

[RELATED: Super Bowl loss will fuel 49ers]

Shanahan wasn't exactly disappointed Saleh didn't get the Browns' job, and we're sure he's happy his defensive coordinator passed on the gig in East Lansing.

Saleh has built one of the best defenses in the NFL and will surely get a head coaching job in the near future. But for now, he's staying put and will try to finish the job at hand with the 49ers.

NFL rumors: 49ers DC Robert Saleh turned down Michigan State job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area