NFL rumors: 49ers' criticism of MetLife Stadium turf backed by NFLPA

The NFLPA has the 49ers' back when it comes to the MetLife Stadium turf.

The 49ers were very critical of the playing surface in East Rutherford, New Jersey following the swath of injuries they sustained in their Week 2 win over the New York Jets. While the NFL has said the turf passed the required inspection protocol last week, the NFLPA reportedly is "standing behind" the 49ers' critique of the field and wants a thorough investigation of the field and if it was properly certified, sources told Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson.

The 49ers lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to torn ACLs suffered on the MetLife Field turf. Jimmy Garoppolo also suffered a high-ankle sprain, while running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also suffered knee injuries.

“We are concerned, it’s absolutely a concern for us,” a union source told Robinson. “We are very concerned about it being a serious health and safety issue for players — and turf continuing to be a health and safety issue in general.”

After the win over the Jets, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the team was concerned about playing on the "sticky" turf prior to the game. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead was critical of the field after the game calling it "trash," and said that playing on the same surface next week when the 49ers face the New York Giants would be "anxiety provoking."

The union source also told Robinson that the NFLPA plans to address the turf injury issues with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, as the statistics show that serious knee injuries occur at a 15 percent higher rate on artificial surfaces.

While the 49ers claim they were concerned about the turf prior to the game against the Jets, a league source told Robinson that the 49ers did not raise any issue with field operations prior to kickoff.

The league will conduct a thorough inspection of the field prior to the 49ers' game against the Giants, a league source told Robinson. The NFLPA source told Robinson that the league would back the 49ers' decision to protest the conditions of the game if there are any issues during the inspection.