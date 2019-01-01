NFL rumors: 49ers could pursue Odell Beckham Jr. if he becomes available originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

While 49ers tight end George Kittle is actively recruiting Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to come to the Bay, there's a different star wideout who might make even more sense for San Francisco.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes that the 49ers could pursue New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. if the Giants decide to trade their star wideout.

Florio notes that if Beckham becomes available, "there's already buzz" that the 49ers would be interested in acquiring him.

Beckham, like Brown, is considered one of the best receivers in the game. He is also only 26 years old -- Brown is 30 -- and is under contract for five more years at $74 million.

The No. 12 pick out of LSU in 2014, Beckham has taken the NFL by storm with his highlight-reel catches and breakaway speed. In each of his first three seasons in the league, he totaled at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Beckham missed the majority of the 2017 season with a fractured ankle, but returned healthy for the first 12 games of 2018 before sitting out the final four games of the season with a quad injury. He finished 2018 with 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

While 49ers fans are surely dreaming about what Beckham could do with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB in Kyle Shanahan's system, it remains to be seen whether GM John Lynch would pull the trigger on what is sure to be a hefty price tag.

But heading into Year 3 of his regime as 49ers GM, it might be time to pounce if the game-changing star becomes available.

I mean, wouldn't you want to trade for someone who can do this?