NFL rumors: 49ers' coordinators set for second head coach interviews

Report: 49ers' coordinators set for second HC interviews

The 49ers' coordinators have advanced in their quest for NFL head-coaching positions, as both defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will have second interviews in the upcoming week, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Ryans reportedly will interview with the Minnesota Vikings for a second time in person, as will the man he is scheming against in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. Minnesota fired Mike Zimmer after eight seasons at the helm of the Vikings.

McDaniel will meet with the Miami Dolphins early next week per Rapoport, and is a finalist along with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Both Ryans and McDaniel are in their first seasons as 49ers coordinators, after Mike LaFleur and Robert Saleh both departed last offseason to work with the New York Jets.

The 49ers hope they will get both coordinators for at least one more game, as they take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium in a rivalry rematch for the NFC title Sunday.

