NFL rumors: 49ers checked Sam Darnold's availability before trade

Dalton Johnson
·2 min read
Report: 49ers checked Darnold's availability before trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At this point, it's pretty clear what the 49ers will do at the quarterback position in 2021. Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be the starter again as the 49ers seek their QB of the future with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. 

However, prior to their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins where they moved up from the No. 12 pick, the 49ers reportedly had their eyes on another young quarterback. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the 49ers checked in on what it would cost to acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. 

The 49ers of course made their move with Miami, and the Jets eventually did trade Darnold but to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. 

This isn't the first time the 49ers have been connected to Darnold, though. It's unclear if this would have been to be the 49ers' starter or their backup. The most likely case was Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch figured Darnold, who still is on his rookie contract, would provide Garoppolo with good competition and be a solid option if Jimmy G went down to injury again. 

RELATED: Darnold price shows 49ers' draft trade about more than Jimmy G

There's no need to wonder about Darnold anymore, though. Shanahan and Lynch clearly fell in love with at least one of the QBs in this draft class to make a huge trade. 

The question now is, will the 49ers go with Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance?

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

