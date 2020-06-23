NFL rumors: 49ers can't franchise tag Trent Williams in reworked contract

After joining the 49ers via trade during the 2020 NFL Draft, seven-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Trent Williams agreed to re-work the final year of his contract.

That reworking of Williams deal allowed the left tackle to receive some of his $12.5 million base salary upfront. Giving Williams money upfront was a good-faith gesture by the 49ers to help out a player who did not receive a check last year after sitting out the season due to a grievance with Washington.

Part of that restructured contract also means the 49ers won't be able to franchise tag Williams, sources told ESPN's Field Yates.

As part of his reworked contract with the 49ers, OT Trent Williams cannot be franchise tagged after this season, per source. The eventual goal for both sides remains a long-term deal for the 7-time Pro Bowler. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 23, 2020

Williams is entering the final year of his contract but has said he's fine playing out the season on his current deal while trying to work out a long-term contract to stay in San Francisco.

The 49ers pulled off quite the coup in acquiring Williams. General manager John Lynch was able to keep Joe Staley's pending retirement quiet, which allowed the 49ers to swiftly secure his replacement from Washington with other teams being none the wiser. Lynch was concerned that his first-round trade with the Minnesota Vikings might jeopardize the Williams deal, as the 49ers sent a fifth-round pick as part of a deal to move up to draft wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Lynch had planned for that pick to be a part of the Williams trade. In the end, though, it didn't matter as the 49ers traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick to Washington to bring Williams to the Bay.

Story continues

[RELATED: Lott believes 49ers trading for Adams would be 'huge win']

After a year on the sidelines, Williams is rejuvenated and ready to show he's still the premier left tackle in all of football while working for his former offensive coordinator in Kyle Shanahan.

Everything came up 49ers this offseason as they retooled for another Super Bowl run. Now, they just have to make sure they can keep Williams in red and gold for more than one season.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



NFL rumors: 49ers can't franchise tag Trent Williams in reworked contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



