NFL rumors: 49ers bring in Brad Wing to prepare for Chiefs' lefty punter

When it comes to the 49ers biggest worries in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comes to the top of the list. San Francisco hasn't faced someone like Mahomes this season, because ... well, there isn't anyone else like Mahomes in the NFL.

Perhaps ever.

The reigning MVP has one of the strongest arms of all time, can throw no-look passes and the right-hander even has used his left arm to throw the ball in a time of need. But the 49ers face another dilemma, one that many aren't talking about.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While punter isn't a sexy position, special teams can win games. Even the big game.

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt is left-footed, which is a rarity in football. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the 49ers brought in lefty Brad Wing to help get used to the spin that could come from Colquitt.

Some last minute Super Bowl LIV: the 49ers brought in left-footed punter Brad Wing for a workout to simulate Dustin Colquitt of the Chiefs. No stone left unturned to get ready for Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2020

Wing last punted in 2017. He spent two seasons at LSU before entering the 2013 NFL Draft. Wing went undrafted and appeared in 64 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants from 2014 to '17. He was released by the Giants in March 2018.

Colquitt, 37, is a 15-year veteran with Kansas City. The two-time Pro Bowler averaged 44.3 yards per punt this regular season, which ranked 27th in the NFL.

The 49ers averaged 8.0 yards per punt return in the regular season, good for 10th in the NFL. San Francisco last faced a left-footed in Week 15 when they lost, 29-22, to the Atlanta Falcons.

Story continues

[RELATED: Can Mahomes avoid same fate as Marino in SB vs. 49ers?]

Falcons punter Ryan Allen averaged 50.4 yards per punt in the 49ers' loss, and pinned two boots within the 20-yard line. San Francisco didn't return one punt off Allen.

The 49ers' last loss of the season came when they just so happened to go against a left-footed punter. Coincidence? The Faithful sure hopes so.

Every advantage matters in the Super Bowl, and the 49ers clearly are doing everything they can to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (9:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





NFL rumors: 49ers bring in Brad Wing to prepare for Chiefs' lefty punter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area