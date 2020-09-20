NFL rumors: 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu expected to play vs Jets

Report: Aiyuk, Sanu expected to play for 49ers vs Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo likely will have two new weapons on the field Sunday.

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and 2020 first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk both are expected to make their 49ers debuts, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing sources.

Help for 49ers: WR Mohamed Sanu, who played under Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta, is expected to make his San Francisco debut today vs. Jets, per source. Plus, first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk is expected to make his NFL debut today as well after missing last week due to injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Sanu signed with the 49ers on Tuesday after being released by the New England Patriots. He is reunited with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

With limited time for Sanu to get ready for Sunday's game in East Rutherford, NJ, the 31-year-old made sure to connect with Garoppolo and the coaches through virtual meetings.

Aiyuk missed the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals due to a hamstring strain. General manager John Lynch and Shanahan traded up in the first round in order to take the Arizona State product with the No. 25 overall pick.

The additions of Sanu and Aiyuk will be a welcome sight for Garoppolo, who won't have his favorite target, George Kittle, against the Jets due to a left knee sprain.