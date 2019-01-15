NFL odds: 49ers pegged betting favorites to land Antonio Brown in 2019 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When Antonio Brown started following the 49ers on Instagram, the social media world had a field day.

And while that might be one of the most 2019-ish sentences ever blogged, it may hold some weight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bookmaker, an online sports betting site, came out with odds on where Antonio Brown will end up next season and the 49ers are the betting favorite at +200.

This is not too long after Jerry Rice said on 95.7 The Game that Brown wanted to come to San Francisco "really badly" after the two FaceTimed on Sunday. Rice's desire to have Brown play in a 49ers uniform is nothing of a secret either.

"This guy, man, he's a totally, complete team player," Rice said in the interview. "I don't know what happened in Pittsburgh but I know that this guy, if he comes here to San Francisco, he's going to do everything possible to help this team to win."

Steelers' president Art Rooney said it would be "hard to envision" Brown as part of the Steelers next season, which naturally made 49ers fans' ears perk up.

Will Brown be a member of the 49ers organization? The Jets? What about the Raiders?

Well, that remains to be seen. But you have to love knowing that having someone like Jerry Rice in your corner can only add to your value.