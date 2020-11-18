NFL rumors: 49ers claim Takk McKinley off waivers for pass-rush help

Report: 49ers claim McKinley off waivers from Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Wednesday were awarded edge rusher Takk McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

49ers claimed former Falcons’ first-round draft pick Takk McKinley on waivers, per source.



Bengals initially claimed McKinley, but he failed his physical, putting him back on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2020

McKinley must now go through the COVID-19 protocols and could be on the 49ers’ Santa Clara practice field next week, if he passes the team’s physical examination. The 49ers are currently on their bye week.

The 49ers previously put in a waiver claim for McKinley last week. McKinley was assigned to the Bengals because of their higher position in the waiver priority order. The Bengals waived him on Tuesday following a failed physical.

McKinley was the No. 26 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA.

McKinley (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) appeared in 49 games with 25 starts during his four seasons with the Falcons. He registered 79 tackles with 17.5 sacks.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

He requested a trade, then expressed his displeasure with the organization via social media when he was not dealt to another team. The Falcons waived McKinley last week. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 49ers’ pass rush has been a weakness this season after injuries to Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. The 49ers have just 18 sacks in 10 games this season.

The 49ers enter the final six games of the season with a 4-6 record and on the outskirts of the NFC playoff race.