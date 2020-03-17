NFL rumors: 49ers' Arik Armstead contract extension technically six years

Arik Armstead's 49ers contract extension reportedly contains a few interesting wrinkles.

Though the 49ers announced Armstead's extension as a five-year deal Monday at the onset of NFL free agency, the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported Armstead's contract technically lasts six years. However, it ultimately becomes void in 2025 if Armstead still is on the roster of the fifth day of that league year, Wilson reported.

Here's the full breakdown of Armstead's contract, per Wilson.

Arik Armstead (49ers) six years, $102M, $45.8M gtd, $17.5M signing bonus, salaries $2.5M (gtd), $6.665M (gtd), $14.15M ($11.7M gtd inj at signing, $5.85M gtd for skill, cap if on roster April 1, 2022, $15.89M, $17.41M, $17M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

Arik Armstead 2025 year incldue $7.5M option bonus to be exercised anytime before April 1, 2021. If not exercised, due a $7.5M non-exercise fee. If not exercised, then 2021 $6.65M base increases to $14.15M full gtd; 2025 year voids if on roster fifth day of that year — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

The sixth year is in the deal for salary-cap purposes, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Armstead's extension kicked off a busy day for the 49ers' defensive line. San Francisco agreed to trade lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts, a source confirmed to Maiocco, soon after reaching a deal with Armstead.

The former Oregon teammates were pivotal pieces of the 49ers' dominant defense last season, combining for 22 sacks in 19 regular-season and playoff games during San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LIV. But the 49ers couldn't keep both players and stay under the salary cap, opting instead to re-sign Armstead for $4 million fewer per year than the Colts reportedly agreed to pay Buckner on the deal that brought him to Indy.

