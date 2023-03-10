NFL rumors: 49ers among 11 teams at Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout

Report: 49ers among 11 NFL teams at OBJ's private workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly are keeping an eye on free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The three-time Pro Bowler held a private workout in Arizona on Friday, and San Francisco was among 11 teams in attendance, NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported, citing a source.

With the 2023 NFL free agency period set to begin this Wednesday, Beckham is looking to make a comeback after suffering a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win. Beckham missed the entire 2022 NFL season, though he was linked to plenty of teams as his recovery progressed -- including the 49ers.

Coach Kyle Shanahan publicly has stated his admiration for Beckham in the past, and when NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco asked general manager John Lynch last November if San Francisco would consider the wideout, he didn't rule it out.

"Look, we never say no,” Lynch said. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look.”

It appears as if the 49ers took another glance on Friday. In 2021 with the Rams, Beckham notched 48 receptions for 593 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games -- eight in the regular season and four in the playoffs.

And while San Francisco already is stacked with a bevy full of offensive weapons, it never hurts to look -- especially when fellow NFC West competitors like the Rams and Arizona Cardinals reportedly have interest, too.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast