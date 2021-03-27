NFL rumors: 49ers agree to terms with Mohamed Sanu, Nate Gerry

Report: 49ers agree to terms with FA WR Sanu, LB Gerry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers aren't done just yet in free agency, as the team agreed to terms with free-agent wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, his agent Mike McCartney reported Saturday. The 49ers also agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry on Saturday, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported citing a league source.

Sanu spent a few weeks with the 49ers early in the 2020 season as injuries decimated the team's receiving corps. He played three games for the 49ers, catching his only target for a nine-yard reception.

After being released by the 49ers, Sanu signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad and ended up playing in seven games for the team, catching 16 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Over his nine seasons in the NFL, Sanu has 420 catches for 4,694 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He brings some veteran leadership to a 49ers pass-catching group featuring up-and-comers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Gerry played four seasons in Philadelphia after being a fifth-round draft pick in 2017. A hybrid linebacker/safety, Gerry played in 46 games for the Eagles, earning 22 starts.

He was limited to just seven games in 2020 before an ankle injury led to him being placed on injured reserve.

Gerry's numbers took a significant downturn from 2019 to 2020, as he had the worst passer rating when targeted of any qualified linebacker last season according to Pro Football Focus.

Nate Gerry’s rank over the past two seasons



2020

- 83rd Overall Grade

- 92nd Coverage Grade

- 42nd Run Defense Grade

- 100th Passer Rating when Targeted



2019

- 61st Overall Grade

- 45th Coverage Grade

- 71st Run Defense Grade

- 28th Passer Rating when Targeted



Out of 100 LBs https://t.co/cYjis9BDxX — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) March 27, 2021

The Nebraska product visited with the 49ers earlier this week, and at just 26 years old, will get a chance to turn his reputation around under new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

