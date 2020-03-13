DeForest Buckner was a force to be reckoned with along the 49ers' defensive line in 2019.

The 6-foot-7 Buckner tallied 62 tackles and 7.5 sacks while manning the interior of San Francisco's dominant front four, quickly becoming one of the NFL's top defensive tackles.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday that Buckner, who is in the final season of his rookie contract, had his fifth-year option value adjusted from $14.36 million to $12.378 million.

49ers DL DeForest Buckner had his fifth-year option value adjusted from $14.36M (DE value) to 12.378M (DT value). A distinction that could be pertinent in extension talks and would be relevant in the event Buckner is a tag candidate next year absent an extension. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2020

Buckner was considered a defensive end coming out of Oregon, but he has played tackle in each of his four NFL seasons.

The reported move saves the Niners almost $2 million.

These numbers become important as general manager John Lynch decides whether to franchise tag Buckner after next season or come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

Now that Buckner is labeled as a defensive tackle, the franchise tag value would be lower than if he remained listed as a defensive end.

This will be something to keep an eye on for 49ers fans as the league year opens up on Mar. 18.

NFL rumors: 49ers adjust DeForest Buckner's fifth-year option value originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area