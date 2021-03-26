NFL rumors: 49ers acquire Dolphins' No. 3 draft pick in blockbuster trade
Report: 49ers acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins in huge trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
After checking all of their primary free-agency boxes, the 49ers turned their attention to the 2021 NFL draft and pulled off a massive trade Friday when they acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.
The 49ers will send the No. 12 pick, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 along with a third-round pick in 2021 to Miami to move up to the top of the draft.
Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources.
In moving up to the No. 3 pick, the 49ers put themselves in position to draft one of the top quarterbacks in this year's class.
Trevor Lawrence is all but assured to be the No. 1 pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Most draft experts believe BYU's Zach Wilson will go No. 2 overall to the New York Jets.
That leaves Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones as the three quarterbacks who are expected to be available at No. 3 overall.