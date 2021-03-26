NFL rumors: 49ers acquire Dolphins' No. 3 draft pick in blockbuster trade

The Telegraph

Playing staff The big question that Chelsea fans are asking is 'will the club sign Erling Haaland?' Anybody hoping for a definitive answer just yet will be disappointed, but Chelsea will focus their summer efforts on bringing in a No 9. While other areas, such as the centre of defence, could be strengthened, the club are willing to spend a significant slice of their transfer budget on the right centre-forward. Chelsea, of course, are not the only club interested in Haaland which means alternatives will have to be considered, including former Stamford Bridge forward Romelu Lukaku who has been in outstanding form for Inter Milan. Other than looking for the right striker and possibly another defender, Chelsea have big decisions to make on the futures of a number of their players. The entire back three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta will only have a year remaining on their contracts at the end of the season, while Thiago Silva's initial one-year deal will run out in the summer. Thiago hopes to sign a new deal, while talks are expected to open over Christensen's future but there has been mixed messaging regarding Rudiger. Just days after he indicated he would like to sign a new contract, reports emerged from Germany claiming he would prefer to wait until after the European Championships, which could put Chelsea in a difficult position. There are also doubts hanging over strikers Tammy Abraham, who is yet to start talks over an extension to his contract that will have two years left on it, and Olivier Giroud, whose contract is due to expire. It would not be a surprise, given head coach Thomas Tuchel's preference to play Kai Havertz as a false nine lately, if Giroud decides to move on at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether or not fears over N'Golo Kante's future have been erased by the form the Frenchman has shown under Tuchel in recent weeks, or whether or not Chelsea can find a club to take goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.