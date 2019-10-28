NFL Rumor: "Multiple teams" have pursued Seattle Seahawks RB Rashad Penny

Rashad Penny may be on the move soon.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Seahawks have received offers from "multiple teams" for backup running back Rashad Penny ahead of Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline.

The Seattle Seahawks took Penny with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, his workload has been less than anticipated due to the stellar play of Chris Carson.

Garafolo clarified that the Seahawks have not put Penny on any trading block nor are they actively trying to trade him, but they have offers for the second year player. With the franchise having Super Bowl aspirations, they may want to consider selling Penny to upgrade at another position. Especially given the depth at running back for the Seahawks.

Carson had won the starting job as a rookie but a broken leg ended his season. Then, when the Seahawks drafted Penny in the first round, the starting job looked to be Penny's to lose. But in training camp Carson won the starting job again and has held on to it ever since.

As the backup his rookie season, Penny ran the ball 85 times for 419 yards and two touchdowns. However, despite Carson missing two games due to injury, Penny never played a game as the primary workhorse back last season. Instead, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave Mike Davis the majority of carries in games that Carson missed. Maybe he'll get the opportunity to be the lead back for another franchise soon.

