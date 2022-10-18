NFL rules expert says Bills’ Josh Allen had right to be mad about no trip

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was right.

That, according to CBS Sports NFL rules expert Gene Steratore.

The Bills went on to defeat the Chiefs, 24-20, in Week 6. But before scoring that game-winning touchdown, it looked like one had been pulled on the Bills by the referees.

A former ref himself, Steratore now works with the broadcast crew on game days for CBS Sports. On a third-and-10 play, Allen was “sacked” by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The QB claimed he was tripped, clearly signaling that to the referee right next to the play. But he wasn’t buying it. No flag was thrown:

Steratore watched the replay back and gave western New York the insight they saw on the replay. By the letter of the law in the NFL, Steratore said Allen should have been given his call.

Taking to his social media account on Twitter, Steratore said Allen has “a right to be upset,” which he clearly was. If the correct call was given, the Bills earn 10 yards and an automatic first down (Steratore corrected his tweet).

Things went right for the Bills in the end… but oh boy, imagine if it hadn’t?

Check out Steratore’s analysis of the play below:

Josh Allen has a right to be upset. If this trip was called, it would've been 15 yards and an automatic first down for Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/GO4YMxyBd2 — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) October 16, 2022

