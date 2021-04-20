NFL rule proposals primer: Breaking down possible changes to overtime, onside kicks and more

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·7 min read

The 2021 NFL draft will kick off in Cleveland one week from Thursday. But even with one of the league's biggest annual events on deck, there always seems to be ancillary business to conduct. Some competitive matters will be discussed Wednesday, when owners are scheduled to vote on an assortment of rules, bylaws and resolution proposals.

The league recently detailed a laundry list of various suggestions in a 35-page memo, but we'll try to distill the 10 potential rule changes and a few bonus measures down to the basics. (Each proposal must be approved by at least 75% of the owners – a minimum of 24 – in order to be adopted.)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to an official in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to an official in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium.

1. Eliminate overtime in preseason

Pretty self-explanatory as no one from fans to (apparently) club execs want to see a ragged additional period decided by backups to the backups on a Friday or Saturday summer night in games that don't count anyway.

2. Establish a maximum number of players in the 'setup zone'

For one year, the competition committee wants to see if onside kick recoveries increase by limiting the amount of players the receiving team can place in the "setup zone" – the area between 10 and 25 yards from the spot of the kickoff. The proposal would limit the receiving team to nine players in the setup zone (as opposed to 10 or 11), theoretically limiting its ability to recover onside kick attempts, which have become more difficult to execute since the NFL eliminated running starts for the kicking team in order to enhance player safety.

3. Expand prohibition on blocking below the waist

In another measure designed to augment player safety, the competition committee is proposing a 15-yard penalty for "blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle."

MOCK DRAFT: What might happen in first round if Cowboys, Broncos trade up?

NFL UNIFORM POWER RANKINGS: List gets refresh as Bengals reveal updated look

4. Permit replay officials and designated members of NFL officiating department to provide objective information to on-field officials

"When clear and obvious video evidence is present," this proposal would allow for game-day crews to get help as it pertains to correcting on-field rulings pertaining (but not limited) to receptions, interceptions, fumbles, plays on the boundaries, spotting the ball and whether or not a player is down by contact. Basically, on-site officials would get a helping hand on properly legislating objective plays when warranted – though the designated support from the officiating department "does not have the authority to instruct the on-field game officials to assess a penalty against a player," a replay restriction that's already woven into the league's rulebook.

5. Ensure enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive try attempts

Proposed by the Chicago Bears, it wouldn't allow a team to benefit after committing a penalty on a two-point try. In other words, if a team is flagged while attempting a two-point conversion and then decides to go for the extra point instead, it can't later line up for a closer attempt on a two-point play if the defending team subsequently commits a penalty on the extra-point try (which would otherwise effectively negate the original foul on the first two-point attempt).

6. Loss of down for illegal forward pass

The Los Angeles Rams propose offending teams incur a 5-yard penalty plus loss of down if they attempt a second forward pass from behind the line of scrimmage on a play or attempt what would be an illegal forward pass if the ball has already crossed the line of scrimmage. A ball illegally passed forward beyond the line of scrimmage already results in a flag and loss of down. The Rams' proposal would prohibit teams from getting another chance to extend a drive by getting to replay a down after being penalized 5 yards for an illegal second forward pass or benefit from the yards gained if the defensive team chose to decline the foul.

7. Expand jersey number options for certain positions

The Kansas City Chiefs would like to see the NFL loosen its restrictions on which players can wear given numbers, which sometimes puts teams in a bind. For example, when the Seattle Seahawks traded for DE Carlos Dunlap, who wore No. 96 with the Cincinnati Bengals, last season, they wound up putting him in No. 43 because they didn't have any available numbers between 90 and 99.

The Chiefs' proposal would allow defensive backs to wear numbers between 1 and 49, while running backs, receivers and tight ends could also have access to anything between 1 and 49 as well as 80 through 89. Linebackers would be eligible for any numbers excepting those between 60 and 79.

10 BOOM-OR-BUST DRAFT PROSPECTS: Trey Lance, Zach Wilson leave question marks

11 TEAMS: That might turn heads by picking a quarterback in 2021 draft

8. Change options for winner of overtime coin toss, create true sudden death format

Courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, this proposal would revolutionize OT yet again while aiming to minimize any advantage winning the coin toss confers. In a nutshell, the winner of the coin toss would either choose to spot the ball anywhere on the field of play to start overtime – in lieu of a kickoff – and allow the other team to take possession or opt to defend or instead defer the spot of the ball to the loser of the coin toss, then decide whether to take possession at the designated spot or play defense. First team to score wins, though the game will be ruled a tie if no one scores after 10 OT minutes.

9. Change options for winner of overtime coin toss, modify extra period

In an alternate overtime proposal submitted only by the Ravens – Baltimore's measure also calls for the elimination of OT in preseason – the previously outlined suggestions for the coin toss, lack of a kickoff, spotting of the ball at any point of the field and one team choosing to play offense or defense would still apply. However in this framework, the game would not end in sudden death. Instead, overtime would last 7 minutes and 30 seconds (half a standard quarter). Once time expires, the team with the most points wins, or the game is declared a tie if the score remains knotted.

10. New mechanism to retain possession instead of onside kick

As previously noted, onside kicks have become much harder to pull off as player safety continues to be emphasized. As such, the Eagles propose that a team could be granted two opportunities per game to retain possession after a score without having to use the onside kick stratagem. Instead, after a score, a team would be allowed to maintain possession by executing a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. Convert, and the team with the ball gets a fresh set of downs; fail to convert, and the other team takes possession at the dead-ball spot deep in their opponent's end of the field.

Additional bylaw proposals

► Prohibit teams in the playoffs from signing players waived or released by clubs whose seasons have already concluded.

► "Require clubs to submit tryouts and visits to the League office throughout the entire year; however, such transactions will only be reported to clubs from the start of training camp through the conclusion of the Super Bowl, unless it is with a Restricted or Unrestricted Free Agent" in order to provide "more comprehensive information and increased transparency."

► In an attempt to bring a more level playing field to the hiring process, the Buffalo Bills proposed that – on a one-year trial basis – teams may not interview applicants for head coach or coordinator roles until the completion of the conference championship games and can not officially hire in order to fill such vacancies until after Super Bowl 56.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL rule proposal primer: Changes to overtime, onside kicks and more?

Recommended Stories

  • Hermanns, Neal, Coyle hope to hear names called in NFL draft

    For Grant Hermanns, the hay is in the barn. The former Purdue offensive tackle spent the winter training for a potential NFL career in Nashville at Boost Performance. Hermanns showed well at Purdue’s pro day last month.

  • Islanders keep pace for East Division title, outlast Flyers in overtime

    A strong performance by Ilya Sorokin (and a lucky OT bounce) helped the Isles squeeze out a win.

  • 49ers have no incentive to reveal intentions with No. 3 pick

    The 49ers' pre-draft process is shrouded in mystery, and the confusion over Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields is what they want.

  • WATCH: Highlights from Trey Lance’s 2nd pro day workout

    Watch some of the top highlights from North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's second pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft

  • What makes Justin Fields such a draft mystery?

    Despite a stellar college career, the Ohio State quarterback has become a polarizing figure for those analyzing the NFL draft.

  • Steelers FA Alejandro Villanueva set to visit Ravens

    The Steelers did not offer Alejandro Villanueva a new contract this offseason.

  • English football must consider German fan ownership model in wake of Super League plans, Keir Starmer says

    Exclusive: The Labour leader is opposed to the plan for a breakaway competition and believes it presents the opportunity for reform in the English game

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes Steps to Halt Soccer’s Proposed European Super League

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come out strongly against the proposed European Super League soccer championship. After Johnson met with soccer (known as football outside North America) governing bodies on Tuesday, No. 10 Downing Street issued a strongly worded statement on his behalf. “The prime minister confirmed the government will not stand by while […]

  • Top recruit Chet Holmgren heads to Gonzaga, Suggs to NBA

    Chet Holmgren, the nation's top overall recruit, announced he is heading to Gonzaga on the same day star guard Jalen Suggs announced he is leaving the Bulldogs after one season to enter the NBA draft. Holmgren said on ESPN that he will play for the Bulldogs. Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown.

  • Jordan Reed retiring from NFL

    Tight end Jordan Reed made it back to the field with the 49ers last season, but he will not be playing in 2021. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reed has decided to retire from the NFL. Reed was a 2013 third-round pick by Washington who developed into a strong receiver early in his [more]

  • NFL draft rumors: Dolphins listening to calls for No. 6 pick

    The never-ending circus that is the NFL Draft could see even more movement at the top of the order before the picks are in.

  • Betting: Will 49ers take Mac Jones with 3rd overall pick?

    Frank Schwab breaks down the betting odds for the San Francisco 49ers 3rd overall pick.

  • White Sox ace Lucas Giolito explains uncharacteristic shelling

    It was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for Lucas Giolito, who gave up eight runs and recorded just three outs in an uncharacteristic shelling against the Boston Red Sox.

  • NY Giants 3-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 8.0 | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    In his latest mock draft, NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down how the top 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft will influence the NY Giants' draft pick at 11th overall.

  • Motor racing-I'm only human, says Hamilton after recovery from rare error

    Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday. In the end, the Briton also set the fastest lap and took a precious bonus point that kept him in the championship lead despite losing out to Red Bull rival and race winner Max Verstappen.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.

  • Kamaru Usman on Jorge Masvidal rematch: 'He's a tough fighter, but I'm an elite fighter'

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman explains his decision to fight Jorge Masvidal again ahead of their rematch at UFC 261 on April 24.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.