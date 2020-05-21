NFL rule changes: Alternative to onside kick proposal is quite interesting

NFL teams trailing in games next season might not have to rely on a successful onside kick to immediately regain possession after scoring.

The competition committee will discuss several rule proposals during the upcoming virtual league meetings. One of the most interesting proposals, which has been submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles, involves an alternative to the onside kick.

Here's a breakdown of the proposed change:

By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to provide an alternative to the onside kick that would allow a team who is trailing in the game an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring (4th and 15 from the kicking team's 25-yard line).

So, basically, teams could still onside kick, but if this proposal was adopted, they also would have the opportunity to convert a 4th-and-15 scenario at their own 25-yard line to retain possession. Gaining 15 or more yards, presumably by passing the football, is certainly easier than executing a successful onside kick.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero noted on Twitter that teams could not use the 4th-and-15 attempt more than two times per game.

For this proposal or any other to be adopted, 24 of the 32 owners must vote in favor of it.

On a separate note, opponents of reviewing pass interference calls have reason to rejoice. It's not coming back next season.

