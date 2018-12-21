What NFL rule would you change right now?

Welcome back to the Yahoo Sports NFL mailbag! Yeah, it’s almost Christmas, and you’re probably halfway checked out anyway, so why not hang here and let your mind drift to the sensuous thoughts of the NFL? Today, we’re talking rules, Broncos, and Tampa Bay. Let’s roll.

If there was one rule you could eliminate in the NFL, what would it be?

-Cohen, via Facebook

I’m on record saying that the whole fumble-into-the-end-zone-touchback rule is the dumbest in the NFL, a take that always gets me heat from the “durrr you don’t know football” types. (Simple reason it’s dumb: fumbles out of bounds aren’t a loss of possession, and the defense gets rewarded for being incompetent enough to allow the offense onto their doorstep. Give the offense the ball at the 20, loss of down, boom, done.)

But that’s a rule we don’t see invoked often — only a couple of times a season or so — so we can leave that one alone and bitch about it whenever it happens. I’d like to focus on a much more frequently-called rule: pass interference. Specifically, spotting the ball at the spot of the pass interference. It’s a garbage call, too easily manipulated by the offense. Every rule in the too-thick book benefits the offense; let’s throw the defense some love. Make it like college ball: pass interference is 15 yards, first down, boom, keep the ball moving. No more of this “everybody go to the end zone and make the refs give us the yardage” junk.

“But,” the howls come, “then defenses will just attack receivers in the end zone and give up the 15 yards on long plays!” So what? How’s that different from college? Hell, throw in a “flagrant” rider if the cornerback is disemboweling the receiver, but enough of the unearned yardage. Refs are going to call ticky-tack interference penalties, they shouldn’t give you the entire field as a result.

I asked Twitter what rules they’d change, and the responses were illuminating. Here’s a sample:

• “Only one foot in bounds for a catch. Need more circus catches.” -@NumberMyDays

• “The extra point, commercial break, kickoff, commercial break routine should be banned and whoever came up with this model should have to drive to every American home and apologize for the insanity.” -@ftmnstr (Not really a rule, but we concur)

• “Let’s push the kickoffs back to the 30 yard line so there is great opportunity for return kickoffs for a TD.” -@ChadWilbanks

• “I’d first beg the officials to not call ticky-tack stuff; I can live with the aim of protecting players (as much as you can), but coin-flip holding calls muck the game up. I’m also fine with one foot in being good for possession. And in the silly area, let them wear any number.” -@scott_pianowski

• “12 Men in the huddle. Both sides should be able to put whoever they want in there and try to play mind games to hide who they’re actually using and who is getting sent off at the last second.” -@Schustee

• “I hate pass interference. It’s the job of defenders to interfere with passes. Call holding, sure, call targeting. Call the defensive penalties on the books, but throw out PI.” -@maggiehendricks

• “Coming within five yards of the quarterback should not be flagged for roughing the passer.” -@matthewc029

• “An offensive hold that comes from somewhere that didn’t impact the play. For instance a pitch to the right and the wide receiver on the far left side of the field is called for holding.” -@TheValley_FF

• “Offensive PI should carry a loss of down. A PI non-call because the ball is uncatchable should still be penalized for illegal contact.” -@gtrogue

• “Eliminate the Probowl. Bitching Ravens fans are getting on my nerves crying about a kicker! A kicker! I am a Ravens fan BTW.” -@ColinTMitchell

Why didn’t the Broncos go for it on fourth-and-one?

-James, via Twitter

Notice how ol’ James doesn’t even need to reference what he’s talking about. “Fourth and one” is going to join other legendary plays in Broncos lore, like “The Drive” and “The Helicopter.” He’s referencing, of course, the crucial play last weekend when Denver, down four points with 4:35 remaining and the ball on the Cleveland 6, opted to go for a field goal and ended up losing 17-16.

There’s no way around it: Vance Joseph made a terrible, indefensible call there. Yes, yes, have faith in your defense, blah blah. But you know what you do if you have faith in your defense? Put ’em in there with Cleveland pinned at its own 6. And that’s only if you don’t get the first down! Look, the whole man-up culture that dominates football is all too often a chance to just hit first and think later, but in this case, that’s exactly what Denver should have done.

The Broncos weren’t making the playoffs this season, but they could’ve gone into the offseason holding their heads a little higher. Instead, this is a team that’s irrelevant outside of the Greater Denver Metropolitan Area.

Will Tampa Bay’s Dirk Koetter survive to the offseason? If not, what do you see as his future?

-Whitt, via email

Look, it’s not great in Tampa Bay. It’s not great anywhere in the NFC South outside of New Orleans, honestly, but Tampa Bay doesn’t have the luxury of recent success that Carolina and Atlanta do. And somebody’s going to have to pay for that, and it’s never the owners.

In parts of three seasons at the helm of Tampa Bay, Koetter is 19-27 with zero playoff berths. Matter of fact, Tampa Bay is now 11 seasons deep in a playoff drought. That … friends, that ain’t good. The Bucs this year were exceptional at running the ball between the 20s, and terrible at getting it into the end zone, and that’s how you plummet to the bottom of the standings.

So where does that leave Koetter? Most likely out on the street. It’ll be tough to bring back both Koetter and Jameis Winston, and the Bucs management is giving Winston a Hail Mary chance to hold onto his job for next year. But Koetter is a sharp offensive mind, and if he’s out in Tampa Bay, he’ll get hired again in a hurry somewhere else with a need for offense (Minnesota?). Regardless, this has been yet another forgettable season in a town that’s piling up way too many of those.

And that’ll do it for this week! For those of you celebrating Christmas, have a merry and happy one, and for everyone else, enjoy the opening of NBA season. Hit us up with your NFL Qs at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or via Facebook or Twitter, and we’ll see you back here next week!

