NFL roundup: Browns in rare territory after wild win at Dallas

Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third that helped stave off a furious Dallas Cowboys comeback in the fourth quarter Sunday as the Cleveland Browns held on for a 49-38 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.





In increasing its record to 3-1 for the first time since 2001 with its third straight victory, Cleveland ran roughshod over Dallas' leaky defense, piling up 307 rushing yards despite losing leading rusher Nick Chubb (knee injury) in the first quarter.





Beckham accounted for 50 of those yards on the play that kept the Browns from blowing a 41-14 fourth-quarter lead. With 3:25 remaining, Beckham went right on a reverse, skirted a tackle attempt and used some nice downfield blocking to race into the end zone after Dallas (1-3) had closed to 41-38.





Dak Prescott finished with a monstrous stat line thanks to the late rally. The Cowboys' quarterback completed 41 of 58 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns. His only mistake was an interception by Denzel Ward at the Cleveland 4 with 1:36 left in the game that sealed the outcome.





Bills 30, Raiders 23





Josh Allen passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as Buffalo remained unbeaten by handing Las Vegas its first home loss.





Allen, who completed 24 of 34 passes, left the game briefly late in the second quarter, grabbing at his left shoulder after completing a backhanded, left-handed shovel pass to Stefon Diggs. Diggs caught six passes for 115 yards, and Devin Singletary rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo (4-0).





Derek Carr completed 32 of 44 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas (2-2), breaking the franchise record with 151 career touchdown passes. Darren Waller caught nine passes for 88 yards but also had a costly fumble. Josh Jacobs rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals (54, 39 and 25 yards) for the Raiders.





Vikings 31, Texans 23





Dalvin Cook rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns while Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson each posted 100-yard receiving games as visiting Minnesota held off Houston.





The Vikings (1-3) needed a last-minute replay reversal to seal the victory, as a 5-yard fourth-down touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to William Fuller V with 1:15 remaining was ruled incomplete upon review. Thielen (eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown) and Jefferson (four catches for 103 yards) teamed with Cook to give the Vikings their first game since 2000 with a 100-yard rusher and two 100-yard receivers. Kirk Cousins passed for 260 yards and a score for the Vikings.





Watson passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but the Texans dropped to 0-4 for the third time in franchise history (2005, '08). Fuller (six catches, 108 yards) and Kenny Stills (two catches, 39 yards) made the touchdown catches.





Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23





Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Carson rushed for a pair of 1-yard scores as Seattle remained unbeaten with the victory over host Miami.





Wilson, who completed 24 of 34 passes, found David Moore in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score to put the Seahawks (4-0) ahead 24-15 with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. That came after the Dolphins (1-3) had closed to 17-15 on the fifth of Jason Sanders' field goals.





Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 45 passes for 315 yards and rushed for a team-high 47 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown scamper with 1:50 left. A two-point conversion pulled the Dolphins within eight points, but Seattle recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.





Ravens 31, Washington 17





Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews and also rushed for a 50-yard score to lift Baltimore over the host Washington Football Team.





Jackson completed 14 of 21 passes for 193 yards and added 53 rushing yards to lead the Ravens (3-1). Andrews caught a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added a 22-yarder in the third for his fourth career multi-touchdown game.





It was the third straight loss for Washington (1-3). Dwayne Haskins Jr. completed 32 of 45 passes for 314 yards, with top target Terry McLaurin hauling in a game-high 10 catches for 118 yards.





Saints 35, Lions 29





Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre'Quan Smith, Latavius Murray scored two rushing touchdowns and visiting New Orleans shook off an early deficit to beat Detroit.

