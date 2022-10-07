NFL roundtable: With Week 5 underway, which team, coach or player is facing the most pressure?

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is underway, and all the optimism from the early portion of the season is quickly fading for some teams and important figures (coaches, players, executives) across the league. One team (the Philadelphia Eagles) is undefeated (4-0) and seven are 3-1, while the Houston Texans are the only team without a win (0-3-1) and eight others have just one victory.

USA TODAY Sports' NFL experts break down some of those around the NFL that are facing the most pressure to perform as the season passes the quarter point. Who needs to step up the most?

Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield, Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule's seat is scorching hot right now and he could be the first coach to be fired this season. The Panthers are 1-3 and their next three games are against the 49ers, at the Rams and back at home versus the Bucs. The Panthers will presumably start the season 1-6 and Rhule will be well on his way to a third consecutive sub.-500 season as a head coach. He’s currently 11-26 in Carolina and has never had a season with more than five wins.

Baker Mayfield doesn’t get a pass in all this. The Panthers have an anemic offense with him under center. Carolina ranks dead last in total offense. If Mayfield doesn’t perform better, his time as a full-time NFL starter will likely come to an end after this season. — Tyler Dragon

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

I’d say Matt Rhule, but it’s hard to envision him actually salvaging his job. I can’t help but return to Tom Brady. He has been the paradigm for success during his two-plus decades in the NFL, so any time his team struggles, it creates pressure. The Buccaneers have lost two in a row, both of which have come at home. Of that, Brady said Thursday: “That sucks.” A loss against the Falcons may be unlikely, but it would mark just the second three-game skid of his career.

The Tampa offense has been ineffective, tied for last in number of rushes of 20 yards or more (0) and in the bottom third of passes of 20 yards or more with 11. That Brady changed his mind on retirement only magnifies the personal sacrifices he continues to make by being on the field. Reports have surfaced that he and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys. -- Lorenzo Reyes

Las Vegas Raiders

It won’t look good falling to 1-4 if the Las Vegas Raiders lose, as they’re expected to, on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football." The Raiders were able to get their first win of the season last week. They’re already 1-1 within the AFC West, and they’ll have to face the Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs again later this year. It’s a long season, and they could string together some wins to make some noise. But a 1-4 hole could be too steep to overcome if they want to reach the postseason. -- Safid Deen

Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera, Commanders

Year 3 is the make-or-break season for coaches, and thus far Ron Rivera and the 1-3 Commanders are breaking. The offense has not reached its ceiling. Quarterback Carson Wentz is still trying to find his way – and could be headed for his fourth team in four years if he doesn’t soon start producing. Their lone win came in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the second half of that game, Washington has been outscored 104-59. Promising rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, tied for the league lead in touchdown catches (four), will miss time with a hamstring injury.

Making matters worse, the Commanders have injuries along both the offensive and defensive lines. A silver lining may present itself in the return of rookie running back Brian Robinson, who could make his debut after being shot twice on Aug. 28.

Five weeks into the season, Washington is borderline desperate for a victory. The Commanders host the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry, and the Washington front-seven – a strength of this team – has been competent (4.4 yards per attempt) against the run. -- Chris Bumbaca

