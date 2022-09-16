NFL roundtable: What are the most foolish overreactions from Week 1?

Lorenzo Reyes is back with his picks for NFL Week 2. After a wild round of games last weekend, find out who he thinks will win on Sunday.

Oh, how one game in the NFL can change the attitudes of fans. Entering the season, everyone had reasons to be optimistic; after all, each team starts with a 0-0 record ... hope, clean slate ... all of that.

There are those that are "undefeated," and perhaps all the worries from last year and this offseason are gone. 17-0 record, here we come! And for teams that lost their first game, well, we all know those who are already looking forward to the draft.

Alas, USA TODAY Sports is here to provide a dose of reality to all of your overreactions. Our panel reckons with some of the biggest — and why you should pump the brakes on your assessments after one game.

Vikings are ready to win NFC North

I was impressed, for sure. Kevin O’Connell and his staff had a great game plan, and the Packers looked awful. But let’s not crown the Minnesota Vikings just because they smacked up the Packers. Green Bay looked awful in its Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints last year and then went on to contend for NFC supremacy. There are some growing pains with Aaron Rodgers’ young receivers, but the Packers will get things fixed and will be much tougher the next time they face the Vikings, and I still have Green Bay winning the division. — Mike Jones

Packers' Week 1 loss

Are the Packers in trouble after a lousy performance in Minnesota? In the words of Aaron Rodgers, “relax.” Life on offense is bound to be a bit more difficult without star wideout Davante Adams, but Green Bay lost its opener a year ago and then proceeded to win seven in a row. It’ll probably take a few games for the Packers offense to get into a rhythm, and rookie growing pains from wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are inevitable. However, it’s way too premature to count out a Packers team that’s won the NFC North for three straight years. — Tyler Dragon

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards and an interception in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings.

A year ago, Aaron Rodgers and company lost to New Orleans, 38-3 in their opener, and went on to finish the season 13-4. There are differences this time around, of course, including that this one was to another NFC North team and that Davante Adams now plays in Las Vegas – rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a likely 75-yard touchdown on Green Bay’s first snap Sunday. At the same time, the Packers played without a pair of elite offensive linemen in tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. If they get both back soon – not a guarantee, considering Bakhtiari has missed most of the past 20 months with a knee injury that’s required multiple procedures – that will help . If they don’t, or if the defense continues to play below an elite level, perhaps the overreaction will become warranted. — Parker Gabriel

Trey Lance is a bust

His viability as a long-term starter is still uncertain, yes, but it’s far too early to make that judgment, especially considering what Lance was up against in the opener. Star tight end George Kittle, who also happens to be a force in the rushing game with his blocking prowess, was out with a groin injury. Running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an MCL injury and was knocked out of the game. San Francisco’s entire team was undisciplined and disjointed, committing 12 penalties for 99 yards. And then there was the downpour that made it a mudder. The good news? The 49ers converted 8-of-17 (47%) third-down attempts and got to the red zone three times (though they converted only one). In better weather, with a healthier roster and more efficient play, Lance and the Niners might be just fine. — Lorenzo Reyes

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance throws in the rain during the Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears.

Talk of benching new San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance is a bit premature after one game. Did he play well in Chicago on Sunday? No. Did he play in a monsoon against a team with a new defensive look? Yes. Did Lance have TE George Kittle at his disposal? No, and he also lost starting RB Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury. There’s a reason the Niners spent the No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft on Lance, who played well in a pair of spot starts last year. And despite retaining Jimmy Garoppolo, coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch have been steadfast in their support of Lance as the new face of this franchise. Let’s see how he does amid better weather conditions at home and against a more familiar opponent (Seattle) before we put Jimmy G. back into the lineup. — Nate Davis

Bengals and their Super Bowl hangover

Week 1 was ugly for the Bengals. But let’s pump the breaks on the defending AFC champions. Joe Burrow and his new offensive line were unable to deal with pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. Star Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was within two toe touches and a simple reach over the goal line for what should have been three touchdown catches. And when the game was on the line, the Bengals kicking unit gave Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick a free run to block the game-winning field goal, while a high snap ruined a win in overtime. Burrow was still able to move the ball efficiently, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor must call plays so Burrow can get rid of the football quicker. Chase must be aware of his surroundings in the end zone to affect the scoreboard like we know he can. And the Bengals kicking unit must fix its miscues. The Bengals can easily fix the fundamental mistakes that led to their loss to the Steelers and get back on track against the Cowboys this week. — Safid Deen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 2 schedule analysis: Foolish overreactions after Week 1 games