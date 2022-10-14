NFL roundtable: How many NFC East teams will make playoffs, and which is division's best?

With Week 6 of the NFL season underway, some trends and patterns have emerged. One of those is that perhaps the NFC East is one of the league's best divisions. While the Commanders' season is in no way done, it is clear that three strong teams have emerged and Washington is not one of them. The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's only undefeated team at 5-0, while the Dallas Cowboys — with Cooper Rush leading the way — and the New York Giants — under first-year head coach Brian Daboll — are both 4-1.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

NFL WEEK 6 PREVIEW: AFC powers meet in Kansas City; 5-0 Eagles host NFC East rival Cowboys

How many teams will advance to the playoffs from this division? And which one will finish on top when the season ends? USA TODAY Sports' experts share their thoughts:

Two, Philadelphia Eagles

Well, if the playoffs were today, the previously-known "NFC Least" would have three teams in the (expanded) playoff field. Come January, I'm figuring that there will be two — Philadelphia and Dallas — because I still can't buy the Giants and their suspect passing game. Of course, the G-Men, infused with new energy under new coach Brian Daboll and with running back Saquon Barkley looking like himself again, have plenty of time to prove me wrong. The Cowboys have surely done that. I thought Dallas was cooked after quarterback Dak Prescott suffered the broken thumb in Week 1. Instead, the Cowboys have developed a fine formula with backup QB Cooper Rush complementing a prolific defense and keeping the mistakes to a minimum. Dallas has committed just two giveaways — tied for fewest in the league with … Philly.

At this point, the Eagles shape up as the best in the division. As one former NFC East coach, Bill Parcells, like to say, "You are what your record says you are." And the Eagles are the NFL's only undefeated team (5-0), thriving with balance. The Eagles field the No. 2 offense and No. 4 defense. On top of that, quarterback Jalen Hurts keeps getting better, a key reason why Philly leads the NFL with a +9 turnover ratio. Still, it's a week-to-week league. The showdown at The Linc on Sunday night should set the tone for the race to the division crown, but the final answers will come later (the Dallas-Philly rematch is pegged for Christmas Eve). The Cowboys (4-1) were the only team in the NFL last season to win each of its division games, and so far, they've maintained that pattern and head to Philadelphia with a streak of eight consecutive wins against NFC East opponents. If they can keep that streak alive without Prescott, it would make a huge statement about their chances of becoming the first NFC East team to repeat as division champs since 2004 (Philly). Yet the Eagles are poised to make a statement, too, that proves they are indeed the best team in the division. For now. — Jarrett Bell

Story continues

Two, Philadelphia Eagles

Two; with the Cowboys and the Eagles making the playoffs. While New York has certainly improved under rookie coach Brian Daboll and the future is bright, the roster still lacks dynamic players at key skill positions — receiver chief among them. Basing New York’s identity on the rushing attack and Saquon Barkley makes sense; he’s the team’s best player. But if the ground game gets bottled up, I don’t trust quarterback Daniel Jones to make enough plays to elevate this team to the playoffs.

I’ve got the Eagles as the best in the division. They’re well balanced, have shown they can win in different ways, are efficient on third downs and in the red zone and lead the NFL in turnover margin (+9). The team that’s second? Dallas (+5), whose defense is as good as any in the league. Sunday should be fun. — Lorenzo Reyes

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has 10 combined touchdowns this season.

Two, Philadelphia Eagles

I’m surprised the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants have a combined record of 13-2 entering Week 6. But when the dust settles, the Eagles and Cowboys are going to be the only two teams in the division to earn playoff berths. Philadelphia and Dallas have more complete football teams. Early coach of the year candidate Brian Daboll has done a great job with the Giants and Saquon Barkley is revitalized. But I anticipate New York to start falling back to the pack — beginning Sunday with a loss to the Ravens.

Who’s the best team in the NFC East? The Eagles. As I wrote in a previous column, the Eagles routinely win the battle in the trenches and that’s catapulted the franchise to a 5-0 record, their best start since 2004. — Tyler Dragon

Three, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles might be a top-three team in the NFL, behind the Chiefs and Bills. So, they’re certainly the best team in the NFC East this season. I think they beat the Cowboys at home on Sunday, and create some separation in the division. Overall, I believe the NFC East has three teams — the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants — representing in the playoffs. They all have an easier road to make the postseason because of the teams they face this year, mainly in the AFC South, where they’ll have winnable games against the Titans, Colts, Jaguars and Texans. The Vikings, Packers, Saints and Rams all have tougher schedules, which will impact whether the NFC East has three teams or two in the playoff mix. — Safid Deen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule analysis: How many NFC East teams to playoffs? Best one?