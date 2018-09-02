NFL rosters boast nearly 160 FCS players

(STATS) - The NFL cutdown to 53-player rosters on Saturday had people making their usual exclamation about FCS college football:

There are a lot of talented players in the subdivision.

Nearly 160 of them made NFL teams, with no shortage of star power, including the likes of quarterbacks Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles, North Dakota State), Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers, Eastern Illinois) and Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens, Delaware), and running backs David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals, UNI) and Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears, North Carolina A&T).

A whopping 71 FCS schools were represented by 157 players on all 32 NFL rosters. There were another four players from current FCS schools that weren't on the level during their college careers.

Harvard isn't just competing to be the No. 1 college in the United States, it's tops among FCS schools with nine players on NFL rosters. Delaware, Illinois State, James Madison and North Dakota State tied for second with six players each.

A league-high 12 FCS players were on the New York Jets' roster followed by the Baltimore Ravens with nine and the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans eight each.

Other big FCS players on NFL offenses include wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams, Eastern Washington), tight end Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints, Arkansas-Pine Bluff). On defense, there was defensive tackle Chris Baker (Cincinnati Bengals, Hampton), linebacker Todd Davis (Denver Broncos, Sacramento State) and defensive backs Mike Adams (Carolina Panthers, Delaware), Antoine Bethea (Arizona Cardinals, Howard), Robert Alford (Atlanta Falcons, Southeastern Louisiana) and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Oakland Raiders, Tennessee State).

Among special teamers, there was long snapper Zak DeOssie (New York Giants, Brown) and returner Jamal Agnew (Detroit Lions, San Diego).

Story Continues

NFL rosters are still undergoing change, with players cut and signed daily.

---=

Former FCS players on NFL 53-player rosters announced on Sept. 1:

Jets (12) - Brandon Copeland (Penn), Isaiah Crowell (Alabama State), Dakota Dozier (Furman), Lachlan Edwards (Sam Houston State), Ben Ijalana (Villanova), Trumaine Johnson (Montana), Josh Martin (Columbia), Josh McCown (Sam Houston State), Jason Myers (Marist), Andre Roberts (The Citadel), Buster Skrine (Chattanooga), Neal Sterling (Monmouth).

Ravens (9) - Jaelon Acklin (Western Illinois), Chris Board (North Dakota State), Nick Boyle (Delaware), Joe Flacco (Delaware), Anthony Levine Sr. (Tennessee State), Patrick Onwuasor (Portland State), Michael Pierce (Samford), Patrick Ricard (Maine), Greg Senat (Wagner).

Bills (8) - Rafael Bush (South Carolina State), Cory Carter (Texas Southern), Ramon Humber (North Dakota State), Taron Johnson (Weber State), Taiwan Jones (Eastern Washington), Siran Neal (Jacksonville State), Colton Schmidt (UC Davis), Julian Stanford (Wagner).

Titans (8) - Austin Barnard (Samford), Kenneth Durden (Youngstown State), Anthony Firkser (Harvard), Corey Levin (Chattanooga), Nate Palmer (Illinois State), LeShaun Sims (Southern Utah), Tye Smith (Towson), Aaron Stinnie (James Madison).

Cardinals (7) - Antoine Bethea (Howard), Chase Edmonds (Fordham), Rodney Gunter (Delaware State), David Johnson (UNI), Benson Mayowa (Idaho), Arthur Moats (James Madison), Chad Williams (Grambling State). Note: Idaho was not an FCS program when Mike Iupati played there.

49ers (7) - Kendrick Bourne (Eastern Washington), Brock Coyle (Montana), Jimmy Garoppolo (Eastern Illinois), Kyle Juszczyk (Harvard), Mike Person (Montana State), Jaquiski Tartt (Samford), Cole Wick (Incarnate Word).

Buccaneers (7) - Cameron Brate (Harvard), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Harvard), Mike Liedtke (Illinois State), Evan Smith (Idaho State), Ryan Smith (North Carolina Central), Noah Spence (Eastern Kentucky), Justin Watson (Penn).

Colts (6) - Ryan Delaire (Towson), Joe Haeg (North Dakota State), Darius Leonard (South Carolina State), George Odum (Central Arkansas), Luke Rhodes (William & Mary), Chester Rogers (Grambling State). Note: South Dakota State was not an FCS program when Adam Vinatieri played there.

Bears (6) - Ben Braunecker (Harvard), Daniel Brown (James Madison), Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T), Taylor Gabriel (Abilene Christian), DeAndre Houston-Carson (William & Mary), Bilal Nichols (Delaware).

Eagles (6) - DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State), Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State), Corey Graham (New Hampshire), Kamu Grugier-Hill (Eastern Illinois), Carson Wentz (North Dakota State), Paul Worrilow (Delaware).

Steelers (6) - Jordan Berry (Eastern Kentucky), Kameron Canaday (Portland State), Jordan Dangerfield (Towson), L.J. Fort (UNI), Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State), Trey Johnson (Villanova).

Giants (5) - Tae Davis (Chattanooga), Zak DeOssie (Brown), Kyle Lauletta (Richmond), B.W. Webb (William & Mary), Kerry Wynn (Richmond). Note: North Alabama was not an FCS program when Janoris Jenkins played there.

Chargers (5) - Nick Dzubnar (Cal Poly), Kyle Emanuel (North Dakota State), Chris Landrum (Jacksonville State), Detrez Newsome (Western Carolina), Cole Toner (Harvard).

Falcons (5) - Robert Alford (Southeastern Louisiana), Justin Bethel (Presbyterian), Richard Jarvis III (Brown), Foyesade Oluokun (Yale), Eric Saubert (Drake).

Lions (5) - Jamal Agnew (San Diego), Trevor Bates (Maine), Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah), Hakeem Valles (Monmouth), Zach Zenner (South Dakota State).

Patriots (5) - Keion Crossen (Western Carolina), Keionta Davis (Chattanooga), James Develin (Brown), Chris Hogan (Monmouth), Derek Rivers (Youngstown State).

Rams (5) - Ryan Davis (Bethune-Cookman), Jamil Demby (Maine), Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington), John Franklin-Myers (Stephen F. Austin), Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington).

Broncos (4) - Todd Davis (Sacramento State), Shelby Harris (Illinois State), Zach Kerr (Delaware), Billy Turner (North Dakota State).

Chiefs (4) - Tanoh Kpassagnon (Villanova), Tremon Smith (Central Arkansas), Xavier Williams (UNI), Bryan Witzmann (South Dakota State).

Packers (4) - Tim Boyle (Eastern Kentucky), Raven Greene (James Madison), Alex Light (Richmond), Robert Tonyan (Indiana State).

Saints (4) - Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Jermon Bushrod (Towson), Josh Hill (Idaho State), Cameron Meredith (Illinois State).

Texans (4) - Dylan Cole (Missouri State), Julie'n Davenport (Bucknell), Troymaine Pope (Jacksonville State), MyCole Pruitt (Southern Illinois).

Vikings (4) - Tom Compton (South Dakota), Nick Easton (Harvard), Kyle Sloter (Northern Colorado), Roc Thomas (Jacksonville State).

Browns (3) - Seth DeValve (Princeton), J.C. Tretter (Cornell), Earl Watford (James Madison).

Jaguars (3) - James O'Shaughnessy (Illinois State), Donald Payne (Stetson), Josh Wells (James Madison).

Panthers (3) - Mike Adams (Delaware), James Bradberry (Samford), Greg Van Roten (Penn).

Raiders (3) - P.J. Hall Jr. (Sam Houston State), Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Tennessee State).

Bengals (2) - Davontae Harris (Illinois State), Tony McRae (North Carolina A&T).

Cowboys (2) - Kadeem Edwards (Tennessee State), Joe Thomas (South Carolina State).

Redskins (2) - Danny Johnson (Southern University), Anthony Lanier (Alabama A&M).

Seahawks (2) - Austin Calitro (Villanova), Tyler Ott (Harvard).

Dolphins (1) - Chase Allen (Southern Illinois). Note: Idaho was not an FCS program when Jesse Davis played there.