NFL roster rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into 2024 season?

Offseason workouts are in full swing for all 32 teams across the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hard at work preparing for the upcoming season as they look to extend their four-year streak of postseason appearances and a three-year run of NFC South titles.

While they certainly have the talent to win the division again this year, where does the Bucs’ roster rank among the rest of the league?

Pro Football Focus recently ranked every roster, and the Bucs came in at No. 18 on their list.

PFF acknowledged Tampa Bay’s biggest strength (secondary) and weakness (rushing offense) from last season, as well as their biggest X-Factor for 2024 (Baker Mayfield), and the Rookie to Watch (Graham Barton). They also picked the over on the Bucs’ current projected win total (7.5).

Considering all the key free agents who are returning for the Bucs this season, it won’t be surprising if they win the division and make the playoffs yet again, regardless of where preseason rankings may have them in terms of overall relative talent on the roster.

To check out PFF’s full roster rankings heading into the 2024 season, click here.

