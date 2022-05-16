NFL roster news: former Notre Dame defensive back waived by Panthers

Former Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride, Jr. was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft but he was officially waived from the club on Monday with an injury designation.

Pride missed the 2021 season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. In 2020 he recorded 42 tackles and was credited with a pair of pass defenses while playing in 14 games played.

Pride played at Notre Dame from 2016-2019, being a regular starter in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He recorded 88 tackles in his time at Notre Dame while intercepting four passes for the Fighting Irish.

