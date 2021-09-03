NFL roster moves: Eagles safety Andrew Adams finds a new home after release

Andrew Adams finds a new home after getting cut by Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

At one point just a couple weeks ago, Andrew Adams looked like a potential Eagles starter.

Now he’s a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Adams, who got some starter reps at safety while Rodney McLeod was rehabbing his knee, was among the Eagles’ final cuts on Tuesday.

He’s resurfaced in Tampa on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

The Bucs re-signed Adams, who spent the last three years in Tampa and won a Super Bowl ring last year.

With McLeod coming off a torn ACL and little safety depth, the Eagles signed Adams in March to a veteran salary benefit deal worth up to $1.275 million but with a small $65,000 signing bonus.

The small size of that bonus means Adams counts only $65,000 in dead money against the Eagles’ adjusted 2021 cap figure of $193,749,987.

Adams, 28, missed the first week of training camp while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and it took him a while to get up to speed in a new defense, but he had a good last couple weeks of training camp, and his experience and special teams ability gave him a chance to make the roster.

Adams has played in 73 games with the Giants and Bucs with 32 starts, and with McLeod out, the options for a second starting safety opposite Anthony Harris were Adams, K’Von Wallace and Marcus Epps.

So even with McLeod back practicing, it was something of a surprise when Adams was released, but Bruce Arians and the Bucs didn’t hesitate to bring him back once he hit the open market.

Adams has six career interceptions, including four with the Giants in 2018. His first career INT came on a Carson Wentz pass intended for Dorial Green-Beckham at MetLife Stadium in 2016.

As a vested veteran, Adams will earn $14,000 per week as long as he’s on the Bucs’ practice squad. Even on a minimum-wage deal with the Eagles, he would have earned $55,000 per week.