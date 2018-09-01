NFL roster cuts tracker: Raiders trim to 53 players before deadline

The Raiders are getting their roster down to 53. Here are all their cuts...

Jon Gruden is enjoying most every moment of his return to NFL. The next few days may be an exception.

The Raiders head coach has grown close to players he has guided and developed since returning to the Silver and Black in January, and was emotional about the prospect of cutting nearly half of his 89-man roster by Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. (PT).

"It's tough," Gruden said. "You have been with these guys pretty much every day since they came back starting in April. Some of them have really been on the cusp of making an NFL team. I've seen it a lot of times, some guys get close and don't make it and it's tough to let them know it wasn't quite enough. I'm proud of the effort of these guys. We will try and keep the right 53."

What follows is a tracker of the Raiders' moves Friday and Saturday to reach the regular-season roster limit:

***

12:18 p.m. - The Raiders released former second-round pick Mario Edwards Jr., according to RaidersSnakePit.com