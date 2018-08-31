NFL roster cuts tracker: 49ers trim to 53 players before deadline

The 49ers must get their roster down to 53 players by 1 p.m. PT on Saturday. Follow all the cuts right here.

The 49ers had 88 players under contract Thursday night for the final game of the preseason. All NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by the league-wide deadline on Saturday at 1 p.m. (PT).

What follows is a tracker of the 49ers' moves Friday and Saturday to reach the regular-season roster limit:

* * *

Friday

8:15 a.m. -- Linebacker Reuben Foster and wide receiver Victor Bolden will not count against the 49ers' 53-player limit, as they go on the NFL's reserve/suspended list.

Foster will serve a two-game suspension for violations of the league's policies on substances of abuse and personal conduct. Foster's violations stem from a misdemeanor weapons offense in Los Gatos and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in Alabama.

Bolden will serve a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Bolden said he unknowingly used a supplement that contained an ingredient on the list of banned substances.

--The 49ers were at the 90-player limit last week before the club traded outside linebacker Eli Harold to the Detroit Lions for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

The 49ers this week signed running back Ja'Quan Gardner and waived safety Chanceller James. The 49ers also waived waived receiver Max McCaffrey with an injury settlement after he underwent foot surgery.