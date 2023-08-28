NFL roster cuts: Predicting toughest decisions for the Eagles

53-man roster cuts are underway for all 32 teams, and as the Eagles begin trimming down from 90 players, there will be some tough decisions made.

Philadelphia is loaded at several critical positions, and GM Howie Roseman will be tasked with moving pieces around, while getting the best and most available 53 players on the field for Week 1 against the Patriots.

With the roster deadline set for Tuesday afternoon, we’re predicting the toughest cuts and decisions for the Eagles.

Boston Scott is actually the Eagles highest paid running back on the roster, and he’s safe, meaning Howie Roseman is going to pick Rashaad Penny over Trey Sermon.

Ward is beloved by Eagles fans, but he’s not the backup punt returner and he’s not on the kick return depth chart.

If Philadelphia carries a fifth wide receiver, it’ll be Covey over the more talented Greg Ward.

Justin Evans over K'Von Wallace

Both players have taken first team snaps, while both players have also been predicted to not make the 53-man roster.

Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are roster locks, while Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans make the roster over Wallace.

