NFL roster cuts: Predicting toughest decisions for the Ravens

53-man roster cuts are underway for all 32 teams, and as the Ravens begin trimming down from 90 players, there will be some tough decisions made.

Baltimore is loaded at several critical positions, and GM Eric DeCosta will be tasked with moving pieces around, while getting the best and most available 53 players on the field for Week 1 against the Texans.

With the roster deadline set for Tuesday afternoon, we’re predicting the toughest cuts and decisions for the Ravens.

Johnson has been outstanding during training camp, but the Ravens are going to keep two quarterbacks on the roster, with Tyler Huntley getting the call.

Mitchell, an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina, has really impressed with his speed and explosive playmaking ability. Melvin Gordon III is a two-time Pro Bowl back, but Baltimore has plenty of veteran talent, and he’ll head to the practice squad.

Tylan Wallace over Tyrik Black

Wallace was a touchdown machine in the preseason and Baltimore could have just went with five pass catchers at the position.

They’ll now, pick Wallace over Tyrik Black.

Patrick Ricard over Travis Vokolek

Vokolek had a strong summer, but Ricard offers more versatility and a veteran presence that’ll make this a tough decision.

Del'Shawn Phillips over Josh Ross

Phillips had an outstanding training camp, and if the Ravens keep five middle linebackers, he’ll make the cut over Josh Ross and Kristian Welch.

