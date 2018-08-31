NFL Roster Cuts: Most Notable Players Released

NFL teams face a pressure-filled weekend as they cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Now that the preseason is over, final cuts must be made before the regular season begins.

1,184 NFL players will hit the free agent market by the time Saturday's deadline arrives. Most of those players will be undrafted free agents but a few names you may recognize will also be cut.

Check out the list below as we track the most notable players left looking for jobs.

• P Shane Lechler, Texans

• QB Christian Hackenberg, Eagles

• QB Joe Callahan, Eagles

• WR Braxton Miller, Texans

• TE Alec Bloom, Cardinals

• OL David Quessenberry, Texans

• DE Kony Ealy, Cowboys

• RB Joe Williams, 49ers

• QB Brogan Roback, Browns

• S T.J. Green, Colts

• TE Gavin Escobar, Dolphins

• WR Michael Floyd, Saints