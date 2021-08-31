NFL roster cuts: Failed Eagles' QB Nick Mullens expected to join Browns' practice squad

After miserable Eagles training camp, Nick Mullens finds new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Mullens has found a new home.

Believe it or not.

Mullens, released by the Eagles Saturday after a miserable training camp, is expected to join the Browns’ practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Interestingly, the quarterback he may replace with the Browns is Kyle Lauletta, who spent the 2019 season on the Eagles’ practice squad.

The Eagles released the 26-year-old Mullens following the trade with the Jaguars that sent QB Gardner Minshew to the Eagles.

Mullens, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in June, got off to a decent start in training camp but faded after the first week or so and did not play well in the preseason games.

He played the second half of all three preseason games and threw three interceptions in 29 pass attempts with no touchdowns and a passer rating of 27.0.

In three years with the 49ers, Mullens completed 65 percent of his passes with an 87.2 passer rating. He won five of 16 starts.

There’s a long history of quarterbacks who’ve spent time with both the Eagles and Browns.

This group includes Doug Pederson, Josh McCown, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Mark Rypien, Ty Detmer, Thaddeus Lewis and Brad Goebel.

